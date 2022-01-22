Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $70,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

