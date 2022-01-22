Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.86 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $52.05 million and $9.86 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018190 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

