Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average of $290.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $133.88 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

