Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWST stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

