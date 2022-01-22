CashBet Coin Price Reaches $0.0104 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

