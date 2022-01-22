Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0835 on Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $255.47 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,618,977,641 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,120,693 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

