CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $1.10 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.