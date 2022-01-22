CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

AR stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

