CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.