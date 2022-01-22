CastleArk Alternatives LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,072.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 78,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

