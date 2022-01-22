Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.