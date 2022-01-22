Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.17. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 6,156 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

