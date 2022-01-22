Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cavco Industries worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 76.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 109.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

