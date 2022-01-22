Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.53. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 560,203 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

