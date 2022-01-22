Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

