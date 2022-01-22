Centric Swap (CNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $985,825.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

