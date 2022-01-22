Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and $3.73 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,399,297 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.