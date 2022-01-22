Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $90.08 on Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.08 or 0.00256583 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $440,711.06 and approximately $4,463.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres' total supply is 6,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

