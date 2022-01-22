Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

