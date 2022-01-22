ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ChartEx has a market cap of $155,846.43 and approximately $57,426.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.