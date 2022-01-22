Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,192 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLDT stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

