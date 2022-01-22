Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

