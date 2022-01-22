ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

