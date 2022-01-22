Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.20

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.20 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.88). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 213,074 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.20. The stock has a market cap of £418.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

