Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

