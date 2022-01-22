Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

