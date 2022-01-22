Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group $280.63 million 5.93 -$43.42 million $0.06 76.01

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chindata Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integral Ad Science and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chindata Group 2 1 3 0 2.17

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.19%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $17.45, indicating a potential upside of 282.60%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

