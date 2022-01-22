CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

