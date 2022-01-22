CI Investments Inc. Buys 92,813 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2,576.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

