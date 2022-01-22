CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

