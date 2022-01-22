CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,127 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

