CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $488.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $488,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $308.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

