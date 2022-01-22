CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $488,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 195,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

