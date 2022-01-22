CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head-To-Head Review

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 4.84 $5.07 million $0.30 21.57 CI&T $185.57 million 9.97 $24.76 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.