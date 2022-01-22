Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,723 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Open Text worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $14,912,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.33 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

