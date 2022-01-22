Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,194 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 1,076,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

EQH opened at $33.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

