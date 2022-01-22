Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

