Citigroup Inc. Has $12.64 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,302,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

