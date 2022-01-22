Citigroup Inc. Has $12.93 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

