Citigroup Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.