Citigroup Inc. Has $13.25 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Black Knight worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.