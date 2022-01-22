Citigroup Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vipshop worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $8.86 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

