Citigroup Inc. Purchases 127,497 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

FTS opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

