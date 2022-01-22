Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Chewy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

