Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.