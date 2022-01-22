Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $585.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $720.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

