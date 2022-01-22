Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,160 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

