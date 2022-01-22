Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,850 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

