Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,371 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

