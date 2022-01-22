Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,403 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $388,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

